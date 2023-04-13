SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s anti-narcotics force seizes over 180 kg drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan has said that they conducted multiple operations in different areas of the South Asian country, seizing more than 180 kg of drugs and arresting seven suspects.

Heroin, hashish, opium, and methamphetamine were seized in the drug haul, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ANF team, supported by an intelligence agency, conducted a raid in the Kuchlak Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of the southwestern Balochistan province, and recovered 110.8 kg of drugs while arresting a smuggler, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In another operation in the national capital Islamabad, the ANF recovered 36 kg hashish from the possession of two suspects. The narcotics were concealed in the compressed natural gas cylinder of a vehicle, the ANF statement said.

Separately, authorities recovered methamphetamine-absorbed clothes weighing 16 kg from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger at the Bacha Khan International Airport in the northwestern Peshawar city, it added.

In the eastern Lahore city, 3.6 kg opium and 16.8 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of two drug traffickers.

The ANF said further investigation into the cases was underway.

