SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan’s Babar Azam looking to England series to regain his form

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the upcoming series against England as an opportunity to regain his form.

A prolific scorer, Azam had comparatively quieter outings in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament in UAE and the Pakistan skipper said he is looking forward to the series against England to get his form back. Babar Azam could manage only 66 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup, a far cry from his performance in the last couple of years.

“I think less about failures when going through a bad patch. As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup,” he said after the team had a practice session ahead of the first match of the series here on Thursday.

The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

“Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it’s a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this,” he said.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler’s England in matches held in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

20220919-233804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mithali 2nd woman to score 10K international runs

    2nd Women’s T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, take...

    Hasaranga will be a key factor in Sri Lanka’s bowling attack...

    T20 World champs Australia, downcast England share same flight to Brisbane...