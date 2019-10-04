Pakistan’s Christians oppose new marriage law

Lahore, Oct 8 (IANS) Pakistan’s Christian community has expressed its oppostion the new marriage law promulgated for the community, with its representatives contending that some of its provisions are not compatible with their religious teachings and the Bible.

Addressing a press conference in the Press Club here, the Christian community’s representatives, from the Catholic Church, the Church of Pakistan, Supreme Council of Bishops of Pakistan and other organisations, said that the Christian Marriage and Divorce Act 2019 had made the process of divorce very easy.

They said they objected to the law’s Section 48, which says either the husband or the wife can move the court for a divorce if they develop serious differences, saying that making divorce this easy would have a detrimental effect on married life and was against their faith, and its teachings.

