WORLD

Pakistan’s civil govt primary interlocutor in bilateral ties: US

NewsWire
0
0

Ned Price, spokesman of the US State Department, has said that the civilian government of Pakistan is the “primary interlocutor” in bilateral ties between Islamabad and Washington as he answered questions related to the country and the army chief’s recent visit.

Referring to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip, Price said: “The Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman did have an opportunity to meet with the chief of the army staff Mr Bajwa,” The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing a press conference Washington D.C., he added that “we value our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan”.

“There are a number of areas where our interests are aligned. Of course, the stability and the future of Afghanistan, of the Afghan people, the security challenges that the region and potentially beyond face there always are on the agenda when we have high-level engagements with our Pakistani counterparts,” The Express Tribune quoted the spokesman as saying.

“We meet with and speak with them regularly on a range of issues,” Price noted but also stated that “as is standard practice, we don’t delve into the details of those engagements always”.

Earlier this month, Gen Bajwa was in the US on a five-day trip in yet another sign of stepped-up efforts by both sides to improve their fraught and difficult relations.

During the press briefing in Washington, journalists probed for further details of the visit and asked if Gen Bajwa had also met with US Secretary Blinken.

However, Price brushed off the questions saying “we do not have any meetings to read out”.

“The meeting I referred to was between Deputy Secretary Sherman and the chief of the army staff,” he clarified.

20221012-150601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Time to take our story to the world: India’s defence manufacturers...

    Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss situation in Kazakhstan by phone

    Sultan of Oman to embark on 1st visit to Saudi Arabia

    Kyrgios defeats Tsitsipas in Halle Open