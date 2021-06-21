Thirty more people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 22,007, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

The country also reported 907 new cases, one of the lowest in a few months, raising the total infection tally to 949,175, said the NCOC.

A total of 893,148 people have recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases is 34,020, the centre said, adding that a total of 2,238 critical patients are being treated in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan’s Punjab province is the worst-hit region with 345,065 infections and 10,642 deaths, followed by Sindh which reported 332,254 infections and 5,341 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the country is in full swing with 3,457,578 people fully vaccinated and 6,945,344 partially.

NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said othat from June 12-18, more than 2.3 million vaccine doses were administered with an average of 332,877 shots per day, the highest ever.

