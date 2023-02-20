SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrank 90% in Jan amid import curbs

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistans current account deficit shrank 90.2 per cent to $0.24 billion in January from $2.47 billion in the same month last year as import restrictions continue to persist amid a balance of payments crisis that has brought the country on the verge of default, media reports said.

Pakistan has a chronic balance of payments problem which exacerbated last year with the country’s forex reserves declining to critical levels, Dawn reported.

As of February 10, Pakistan’s central bank had only $3.2 billion in reserves, enough to cover barely three weeks of imports.

To stem dollar outflows, the government has imposed restrictions, allowing imports of only essential food items and medicines until a lifeline bailout is agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is seen as essential for the country to stave off default, Dawn reported.

Ismail Iqbal Securities’ Head of Research, Fahad Rauf, said that shrinking current account deficit is “not an achievement but a result of low reserves”.

The government’s strategy to restrict imports in order to safeguard reserves has turned out to be a double-edged sword, however, as several industries rely on imported inputs to continue operations.

As a result, multiple companies across sectors have either suspended operations or scaled down production levels, leading to layoffs, Dawn reported.

The latest data shows that the country’s current account deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year stood at $3.8 billion, which equates to a decline of 67.13 per cent compared to July-January FY22.

In January, $3.92 billion worth of goods were imported, down 7.3 per cent from December 2022. On the other hand, exports also declined, clocking in at $2.21 billion, down 4.29 per cent from the preceding month’s $2.31 billion.

20230220-170201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Struggle of the people of PoJK must not go unnoticed (Opinion)

    In 2 yrs, only 100 students enrolled in Imran’s dream Al-Qadir...

    Finch concedes he was well short of runs in Pak, but...

    TTP chief asks fighters to resume attacks against Pak govt