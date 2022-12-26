SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan’s decision to drop Rizwan for first Test against New Zealand raises eyebrows

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan cricket team management’s decision to drop wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and bring in Sarfaraz Ahmed – their former captain who last played a Test in January 2019 – for the first Test against New Zealand here has raised a few eyebrows.

The team management also decided to include Mir Hamza, the left-arm seamer who played his only Test way back in 2018, in the playing eleven as skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first in a series that Pakistan have to win to recover from the embarrassing 0-3 thrashing they suffered against England.

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi had said that he would like to bring experienced players back into the squad as they look to resurrect their Test form while also rotating some of their key players.

The decision not to include Rizwan seems to be based on that logic, even though the wicketkeeper has been in good form recently. He is the second-highest-ranked Pakistan batter in the Men’s Test Batting Rankings in 2022.

While Afridi has been taking such decisions, skipper Babar Azam said he is not under pressure despite the debacle in the England series. Babar, who is ranked No. 1 in the Test rankings, said he does not take pressure as it will impact his game.

“To be honest, I don’t take the pressure. If you take the pressure, your game goes down. I have a belief that its a new day, a new team and a new match so things will be different. It’s our unit and that unity, not that they are supporting me only, they support each other,” said Azam ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

Babar said he is hopeful that Pakistan would come back from the England series and win against New Zealand.

“When you lose, such things come up. All sportsmen support each other. As a player and as a captain I keep myself in my zone. Yes, we have lost a series but Insha’Allah we will stage a comeback,” Azam added.

Babar’s decision to bat first seems to have backfired as the hosts slumped to 97/2 in 27 overs in the morning session. Babar is trying to resurrect his innings as he was batting on 48.

20221226-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes: Anderson hits back at criticism of pacers not bowling right...

    Ranji Trophy Final: Kartikeya takes four as Mumbai bowled out for...

    Venkatesh Prasad and team’s catchy jingle goes viral

    Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad police make elaborate security arrangements...