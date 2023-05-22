The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has said that the country is likely to face extreme climate events from May to October this year.

The country is likely to face intensive heat waves, snow melting, land sliding, flash floods, forest fires and cyclones, the NDMA added on Monday, directing the provincial bodies of the authority to brace up for meeting the challenges.

The NDMA also directed the provincial bodies to release region-specified alerts and advisories for timely proactive preparations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authority also directed the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to monitor changes in the glaciers in the country’s northern areas.

The two offices will closely follow the glacier lake outburst flood sites and their impact on river flows downstream in the water reservoirs and issue monitoring reports on a fortnightly basis.

Earlier on Sunday, the NDMA issued an advisory alert to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the PMD made a rain-thunderstorm forecast from May 22 to May 26.

20230523-002403