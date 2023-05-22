SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s disaster management authority warns of extreme climate events

NewsWire
0
0

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has said that the country is likely to face extreme climate events from May to October this year.

The country is likely to face intensive heat waves, snow melting, land sliding, flash floods, forest fires and cyclones, the NDMA added on Monday, directing the provincial bodies of the authority to brace up for meeting the challenges.

The NDMA also directed the provincial bodies to release region-specified alerts and advisories for timely proactive preparations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authority also directed the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to monitor changes in the glaciers in the country’s northern areas.

The two offices will closely follow the glacier lake outburst flood sites and their impact on river flows downstream in the water reservoirs and issue monitoring reports on a fortnightly basis.

Earlier on Sunday, the NDMA issued an advisory alert to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the PMD made a rain-thunderstorm forecast from May 22 to May 26.

20230523-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leading media watchdog member Steven Butler allowed entry into Pakistan after...

    Will give befitting reply to Moody’s if downgrade not reversed: Pak...

    16-yr-old boy gang raped, filmed in Pakistan

    Flood losses in Pakistan estimated up to $20bn