Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and deposed Pakistan premier Imran Khan claimed that the economic situation of Pakistan had worsened even more than that of Sri Lanka, media reported.

However, he added that a strong government with a public mandate could pull the country out of its economic quagmire, Express Tribune reported.

The PTI Chief reiterated that free and fair elections were the only solution to the current economic and political instability in the country.

Referring to a recent report in Bloomberg, Imran pointed out that the publication had highlighted that the economic situation of Pakistan had worsened even more than that of Sri Lanka.

“Today, the rate of inflation is higher in Pakistan than in Sri Lanka,” he added, Express Tribune reported.

The PTI Chief said that “Mir Sadiq” would be an unsuitable title for former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa as no enemy had harmed Pakistan in the manner he had.

“He (Bajwa) imposed on the country all the corrupt people, who had no stake in Pakistan,” Khan claimed.

“Over 60 per cent of the current federal cabinet members are out on bail in corruption cases when they were given charge of the government,” he reiterated, Express Tribune reported.

Imran said that in just one year, these “imported rulers” had ruined the national economy.

“Everywhere in the world, inflation is declining except in Pakistan,” he added.

20230508-163406

