Pakistan’s former Chief Justice Jilani sole dissenter in ICJ ruling on Jadhav

The Hague, July 17 (IANS) In the 15-1 ruling in favour of India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, it was an ad-hoc judge, Pakistan’s Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, who was the dissenting voice.

Jilani, an ad-hoc judge in the case, was the sole dissenter in each of the seven rulings in favour of India that the ICJ delivered on Wednesday in the Jadhav case.

However, Jilani did join the other members in agreeing to entertain the case filed by India.

The court ruled in favour of providing consular access to Jadhav and asked Pakistan to continue the stay on his execution. Jadhav, an Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ to stay the execution.

In the February 2019 hearing of final arguments from both India and Pakistan in the case at The Hague, Jilani had joined the proceedings only on the fourth day as he had suffered a heart attack.

At the time, Pakistan had urged the ICJ to adjourn the case, citing Jilani’s illness and also submitted a request for his replacement.

A former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Jilani was appointed an ad-hoc judge as Pakistan did not have any member judge at the ICJ.

India has Justice Dalveer Bhandari, a former Supreme Court judge, as a permanent member of the 15-member ICJ.

–IANS

rn/arm