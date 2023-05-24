SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s key militant commander calls for shunning militancy for peace, development

One of the key militant commanders in Pakistan and founder-chief of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam Shambay has announced to quit militancy for peace and development in the country’s southwest Balochistan province, local media reported.

The security forces announced the BNA chief’s arrest last month after he was caught in a high-profile intelligence-based operation earlier this year. Shambay was considered to be one of the top militant commanders operating in the Balochistan province for years.

The militant commander was presented before the media on Tuesday evening in the southwest provincial capital of Quetta, where he advised all insurgents to surrender and adopt a peaceful life, saying that issues could only be solved through political and constitutional struggle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shambay added that he had realised that militancy was the wrong path and it brought unrest and destruction to people and the region, while expressing confidence in the government to continue its effort to solve the insurgency issue.

“I seek forgivingness from the family members of all those who were killed during my tenure as an active militant commander,” said Shambay, adding that his organisation had been getting support from foreign hands.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan army, said last month that the BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including at the security forces.

Following Shambay’s appearance before the media, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his fellow citizens over the arrest of the most high-profile militant leader and appreciated security forces for their untiring efforts to restore peace.

“Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is well on its way to peace and prosperity,” added the Prime Minister.

