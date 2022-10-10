SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan claims ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for the first time

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Monday claimed the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for September 2022 for the very first time.

In a highly competitive field of nominees, Rizwan emerged triumphant after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September, and sees him overcome Australia fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green and India’s left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel for the prize.

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award. I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence,” said Rizwan on being bestowed with the honour.

Rizwan lies atop the Men’s T20I Player Rankings for batters and his form throughout September helped illustrate why he sits at the top of the list. He registered three half-centuries in the latter stages of his side’s Asia Cup campaign which led them to the final, before continuing his rich vein of form in the subsequent T20I series against a visiting England side.

“I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia. I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces,” added Rizwan.

Four further half-centuries followed, with the highlight being an unbeaten 88 during the dominant ten-wicket victory in the second T20I chasing down an imposing 199 set by the tourists. Rizwan’s month ended with him having amassed 553 runs at an average of 69.12 from his ten T20I fixtures.

20221010-145815

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: Went back to the drawing board; came back...

    ENG v IND, 3rd T20I: The guys bowled really well at...

    Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary scan

    South African all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket