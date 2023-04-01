Pakistan’s official app to provide online education to students, Teleschool Pakistan App, witnessed a massive success among students across the country, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said.

Taking to Twitter, her said: “Glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruit. Students’ keen interest is evidenced by more than 10,000 downloads in 310 cities, 5,500 enrollments & viewing of 17,000 videos in just a week.

“Dream of #TaleemGharGhar (education is every house) is on its way to becoming a reality.”

Quoting sources from the Education Ministry, state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan said that around 17,000 videos of various class lessons have been viewed in just a week, mostly by people living in remote areas, Xinhua reported.

Sharif launched an initiative earlier last week to provide online education to students from grade 1 to 12.

The idea of the Teleschool was conceived in 2020 during the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country to provide online education to students during the closure of educational institutions.

