SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan’s official app to promote education widely welcomed

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s official app to provide online education to students, Teleschool Pakistan App, witnessed a massive success among students across the country, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said.

Taking to Twitter, her said: “Glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruit. Students’ keen interest is evidenced by more than 10,000 downloads in 310 cities, 5,500 enrollments & viewing of 17,000 videos in just a week.

“Dream of #TaleemGharGhar (education is every house) is on its way to becoming a reality.”

Quoting sources from the Education Ministry, state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan said that around 17,000 videos of various class lessons have been viewed in just a week, mostly by people living in remote areas, Xinhua reported.

Sharif launched an initiative earlier last week to provide online education to students from grade 1 to 12.

The idea of the Teleschool was conceived in 2020 during the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country to provide online education to students during the closure of educational institutions.

20230401-084602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan SC rejects govt’s petition to form full bench on Pak...

    Pakistan one step away from exiting FATF grey list

    Remittances sent by Pakistani workers fall to 31-month low

    UNICEF hands over child-friendly classrooms to Bangladesh