It appears that after several months of failed efforts to deal with TTP, Islamabad’s relationship with the Taliban government is now on the edge, the media reported.

Many observers had already predicted this scenario as given Taliban’s close affiliation with TTP, they would never take action against such groups, the Express Tribune reported.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul, there were hopes in Pakistan that given the country’s close relationship with the group the new Afghan government would take care of its security concerns.

The Taliban initially tried to broker a peace deal between Pakistan and the TTP but those efforts made little impact.

Pakistan seems to have run out of patience with the Afghan Taliban regime as the foreign office on Sunday issued the strongest statement yet, saying terrorists were operating with impunity from Afghan soil, Express Tribune reported.

The statement came against the backdrop of a recent incident at the border that left seven Pakistani soldiers dead. The attacks were carried out from across the border, according to officials.

As a result of the incident, the country reportedly carried out air strikes targeting terrorist sanctuaries in Kunar and Khost provinces. The Afghan interim government then summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul in a rare move to lodge a protest over the strikes and warned of serious consequences if such attacks did not stop.

