SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan’s tourism sector plays vital role in economic development: Prez

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that the tourism sector played a vital role in the country’s economic development and is an integral source of income for the people as well as relevant to the improvement of civic facilities in the far-flung areas of Pakistan.

“Tourism is a source of earning foreign exchange, a tool for job creation and poverty alleviation. It also creates harmony among people from different parts of the country,” the President added in his message on World Tourism Day on Tuesday.

Pakistan is a country that has attractive and wonderful tourist sites with its remarkable landscape, diversity and rich history of ancient civilisations, he said, adding that there is a need to set priorities in considering the potential of the tourism sector in order to advance economic prosperity and progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic first and now by the super floods, Alvi said that the country must come up with long-term strategic planning to boost the tourism industry on a sustainable basis and set new boundaries for securing its future.

“The government will utilise all its resources to turn the challenges into opportunities by restarting the industry from grassroot level and ensuring the cooperation and collaboration of allied government agencies to come out of the crisis and rebuild better,” the President added.

20220928-021203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal PM isolates after close contacts test Covid positive

    Over 30 killed in 24 hours in Afghanistan

    SL to obtain $500mn loan from India to keep fuel supply...

    52% of Afghanistan still under Taliban control: Survey