In a grim milestone, Pakistan’s overall coronavirus death toll crossed the 12,000 mark on Monday, after the country registered 59 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths increased the total toll to 12,026, Geo News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, majority of the fatalities were registered in Sindh province, followed by Punjab.

It added that out of the 59 new fatalities, 42 people were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the country’s caseload has spiked to 555,511 after 1,037 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s positivity ratio currently stands at 3.2 per cent.

–IANS

ksk/