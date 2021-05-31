Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate has remained below the 5 per cent mark for six straight days, as strict restrictive measures backed by vaccination enabled this declining trend, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said

According to data released by the NCOC on Sunday, Pakistan conducted 55,965 tests on May 29, detecting 2,697 new coronavirus infections with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in March and April, Pakistan saw a positivity ratio of over 11 per cent several times, leading to the government to impose strict measures, including the closure of educational institutions, markets, public parks, wedding halls, restaurants, public transport and all other venues of mass gatherings, especially during the Eid al-Fitr festival.

In May, the positivity rate dropped to over 9 per cent and went down further to below 5 per cent, the official data showed.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid in Pakistan has risen to 918,936, with 839,322 recoveries, 58,878 active cases and 20,736 deaths.

Pakistan has so far administered 7,093,803 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

