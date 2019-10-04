Pak’s Hasnain becomes youngest to take T20I hat-trick

Lahore, Oct 5 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday became the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in T20 internationals in the second T20 against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

However, his hat-trick went in vain as Pakistan went on to lose the first T20I by 64 runs. Sri Lanka set them a target of 166, but Pakistan could manage only 101 runs before being bowled out.

Playing only in his second T20I, 19-year-old Hasnain dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya (0) off consecutive deliveries to achieve the milestone.

Hasnain thus became the ninth player to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket and the 10th Pakistani to take a hat-trick in international cricket overall.

Hasnain claimed his first victim in the last ball of his third over, castling Rajapaksha with a near-perfect yorker. He then dismissed Dasun Shanaka off the first ball of his next over before claiming the wicket Jayasuriya off the very next delivery.

