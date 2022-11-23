After the arrest of Keshav, who allegedly killed his entire family, including his grandmother, father, mother and sister, at their home in Delhi’s Palam area, the police are now trying to find out if the murders were planned from beforehand or they were committed in a fit of rage, sources said.

The victims have been identified as Keshav’s grandmother Deewana Devi, his father Dinesh, mother Darshana and his 18-year-old sister Urvashi.

Keshav (25), who is reportedly a drug addict, was recently discharged from a rehabilitation centre.

“He used to come to the house whenever he was in need of money. He mostly used to stay out. He was also in jail for sometime in connection with an ATM robbery case,” said one of the neighbours.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the screams of Keshav’s family members alerted some relatives and neighbours after he went on a stabbing spree.

Manoj C., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said that the Palam police station received a call at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding commotion in a house, after which a team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police team found four family members dead in the house while the accused, who was trying to escape, was nabbed by the caller and his relatives,” said the DCP.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.

“As per initial investigation, the motive for the crime appears to be a quarrel with the family members as the accused did not have a steady job,” said the officer.

Sources said that the police have also found a bag in which clothes were packed.

Meanwhile, Keshav’s cousin Kuldeep, who was the first person to catch hold of the accused, said he had reached home at around 9 p.m. when his sister told me that Urvashi, Keshav’s sister, was crying.

“I went upstairs to find out what was going on, but Keshav told me that it was a family matter and asked me to leave,” Kuldeep said.

“However, I felt that something was going on inside the house so why called on the neighbours to intervene in the matter. While talks were going on, I saw Keshav trying to escape but he was caught and then handed over to the police,” Kuldeep said.

