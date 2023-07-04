Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday praised the former chief minister Vasundhara Raje for implementing the Palanhar scheme in the state.

“Vasundhara Raje implemented the Palanhar scheme for orphan children. She did not increase any money after the scheme was implemented. I knew it was a good scheme and started working on it,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said during a program with the beneficiary children of Palanhar Yojana at the Chief Minister’s House.

However, he also blamed the former chief minister saying that when the government changes in the state the former chief minister closes all the schemes implemented by his government.

“Whether it was the metro, refinery or announcing jobs for families of Badrinath, Kedarnath accident… all were closed. The approach of BJP is very wrong,” the Chief Minister said.

The government had organised a program for the beneficiaries associated with the Palanhar scheme and money was transferred to the accounts of the children associated with the scheme.

“Whether I hold any position or not or live anywhere, I assure the people of the state that I will always be ready to serve you,” the Chief Minister said.

Gehlot, who recently hurt both his toes said, “I have hurt both my legs. This never happens even doctors are saying this is the first such case.”

“I see God must have done it intentionally. For two months, I was touring continuously so He wanted me to take some rest. The doctors advised me to join via video conference but my friends advised me to meet the children,” the Chief Minister said.

The Palanhar scheme provides financial assistance for schoolchildren. The scheme was implemented during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s tenure.

