INDIA

Palaniswami condemns arrest of AIADMK IT cell functionary

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party IT cell district functionary from Erode on charges of defaming Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on social media.

AIADMK Erode district IT cell functionary, Gowtham (24), was arrested on Friday night after the DMK filed a complaint with the police that the AIADMK functionary was defaming the Chief Minister.

He said: “If this trend of filing false cases against members of the AIADMK, especially office bearers of IT wing, continues without any substance and based on what the Chief Minister and his colleagues have said, we will have to take legal action against the police officials concerned.”

The former Chief Minister also called upon Stalin to dismiss V. Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequent judicial custody.

20230617-235202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With 50 cases, Gurugram becomes hotspot for black fungus

    Rare turtles rescued in Pune brought to native habitat in NE

    SC says freebies to influence voters’ serious issue, asks Centre for...

    Andhra govt jeopardizing Visakhapatnam tribals’ future: TDP