AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party IT cell district functionary from Erode on charges of defaming Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on social media.

AIADMK Erode district IT cell functionary, Gowtham (24), was arrested on Friday night after the DMK filed a complaint with the police that the AIADMK functionary was defaming the Chief Minister.

He said: “If this trend of filing false cases against members of the AIADMK, especially office bearers of IT wing, continues without any substance and based on what the Chief Minister and his colleagues have said, we will have to take legal action against the police officials concerned.”

The former Chief Minister also called upon Stalin to dismiss V. Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequent judicial custody.

