Palaniswami for special House session on NEET issue

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said, here on Wednesday, a special session of the Assembly could be convened to pass bills to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

Speaking in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the government had written to the central government several times seeking the reason for the President not giving his assent to the two bills sent earlier.

“Now a reminder can be sent to the central government. If there is no reply, then a special session of the Assembly could be convened. There is nothing wrong in that,” Palaniswami said.

According to him, the state government has been urging the central government to give its nod to the bills and has also included it in the memoranda submitted to the Centre.

Palaniswami said only if the reason for rejection was known a corrective action could be taken.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said the central government had returned the two NEET bills on September 22, 2017 and asked the government to draft new bills, seeking exemption from NEET, and get them passed by the Assembly.

The state Law Minister said the central government had not communicated to the state government its decision on the bills. The state government had written 12 letters to the central government on the issue, he added.

