INDIA

Palaniswami-led AIADMK delegation to meet TN Governor today

A delegation of senior leaders of the opposition AIADMK will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday.

The delegation of AIADMK leaders includes D. Jayakumar, Natham R. Viswanathan, K.P. Munuswamy, and CVe Shanmugham.

According to sources, the visit of the AIADMK delegation assumes significance as the Governor is being targetted by the ruling DMK and its allies on several issues, including the NEET bill.

The DMK has even demanded the recall of the Tamil Nadu Governor and its allies, including VCK and the left parties, had come out strongly against Ravi.

The AIADMK has been coming out with statements and allegations that the law and order situation in the state was at the lowest ebb and police were not allowed to function freely. Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the delegation will apprise the Governor of the failing law and order situation in the state.

With two back-to-back killings due to caste rivalry rocking Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK delegation is expected to take this matter up with the state government.

20221123-110604

