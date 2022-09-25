INDIA

Palaniswami opposes Andhra move to raise Pullur dam capacity

AIADMK’s interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami on Sunday came out strongly against the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to raise the capacity of Pullur check dam near the inter-state border.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, called upon the Tamil Nadu government under M.K. Stalin to “wake up from its slumber” and to take appropriate action to prevent the move of Andhra Pradesh to raise the capacity of the Pullur check dam by 2 TMC.

He said that the agreement between Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu is to get 20 TMC, 20 TMC, and 40 TMC, respectively from the inter-state river, and the move of the Andhra Pradesh government to raise the capacity by 2 TMC would adversely affect the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Coming out heavily against the Stalin government and the Tamil Nadu water resources department, in particular, the AIADMK leader called upon the government to stop diverting people in the name of the Dravidian Model.

Palaniswami also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to approach the courts to find a solution to this issue.

