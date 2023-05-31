INDIA

Palaniswami slams DMK govt over strike by water tanker operators

NewsWire
Chennai, May 31 ( IANS) AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday lashed out at the DMK government after water tanker operators decided to go on strike.

In a social media post, the senior leader said that the DMK government is highly incompetent and is ‘gifting’ problems to the people of the state on a day-to-day basis.

The AIADMK leader added, “It is very painful that the situation arises in the present regime that the people are finding it difficult to meet their basic needs in which the people have to meet essential needs. Now a cloud of fear is engulfing the people of the state who are worried about what is next.”

Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, said that Stalin was a ‘puppet Chief Minister’ of the ‘Circus government’ and added that his visit to Singapore and Japan were ‘jolly trips’.

He called upon the Chief Minister to immediately take stock of the situation and attend to the grievances of the people of the state.

It is to be noted that the water tanker lorry association of Chennai has announced a strike.

