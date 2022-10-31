INDIA

Palaniswami slams low crop insurance amount sanctioned by TN govt

NewsWire
0
0

The interim General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday slammed the low crop insurance amount provided to the farmers ‘without properly ascertaining the losses suffered by them’.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu claimed that a paltry amount of Rs 250 was provided per acre as crop losses to many farmers, and even this small sum was not given to many farmers for the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement issued on Monday, EPS said that the officials did not visit the fields and instead assessed the losses while sitting in their offices which is not acceptable.

The AIADMK leader said that he had urged the state government to depute ministers and senior officials to ascertain the losses suffered by the farmers after obtaining on the spot information.

The former Chief Minister lamented that neither the ministers nor the senior bureaucrats visited the fields to study the losses suffered by the farmers.

Palaniswami said that during his regime, farmers were provided a minimum of Rs 7,000 crore as crop loss insurance claims, and called upon the state government to clear the irregularities in ascertaining the losses suffered by the farmers.

20221101-000404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YSRCP MP threatens complaint against Chidambaram

    10.5% Vanniyar quota subject to our final order, says Madras HC

    Demoralised Goa police outsourced security for its own event: Sardesai

    Afghan situation pushes India and Central Asia to step up counter-terror...