Palestine has called on Israel to stop its actions of hostilities in the West Bank instead of claiming that it will save Palestinian Authority (PA) from so-called collapse.

Palestinian officials said on Monday that they rejected the Israeli remarks on Sunday that if the PA agreed to stop acting against Israel in international political arena, Israel would pay back by supporting steps that prevent the PA’s collapse.

“What is required of Israel is to stop the aggression against our people, stop the killing, settlement… and return to a path whose title is ending the occupation based on international legitimacy and law,” an official statement quoted Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye as saying during a weekly cabinet meeting held in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “what Israel wants to offer the Palestinians is basically obligations imposed on Israel under international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the signed agreements”.

“What is required is the cessation of all illegal Israeli unilateral measures and commitment to the signed agreements and understandings, in preparation for the Israeli involvement in a genuine political negotiating process,” the statement added.

On July 3, the PA decided to stop all contact and meetings and continue its suspension of security coordination with Israel, after the latter waged a two-day large-scale military offensive on the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

The offensive, which started on July 3, had killed 12 Palestinians and wounded more than 150 others.

An Israeli Army officer was also killed during the offensive, according to figures released from the two sides.

