Palestinian officials are facing international pressure to resume security coordination with Israel, which has been severed in response to Israeli aggression in the West Bank.

However, “the Palestinian leadership is steadfast in its position, and there is no turning back from its clear stance that supports the Palestinian situation,” Sabri Seidam, deputy chairman of the central committee of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, told “Voice of Palestine” on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On Friday night, Abbas chaired a meeting to discuss the results of his meetings with Arab officials and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his Middle East tour.

Much pressure has been “exerted on the leadership to reverse its decision,” Bassam Al-Salihi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, told reporters.

“The meeting stressed that severing security coordination with Israel is still in place,” he added.

Last month, the Palestinian authorities announced the end of security coordination with Israel in response to the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin.

