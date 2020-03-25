Palestine reports first death from COVID-19

Ramallah, March 26 (IANS) A Palestinian official has announced the first death from the COVID-19 in Palestine.

A woman in her 60s who had tested positive for the coronavirus passed away on Wednesday evening, Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, said at a news briefing, Xinhua reported.

The daughter and son-in-law of the woman were also confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in the evening, he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Palestinian territories has reached 64 since March 5, with 62 in the West Bank and two in the Gaza Strip, according to Melhem.

“Palestine must follow the pioneer experience of China in restricting and combating the virus,” he noted.

–IANS

pgh/