WORLD

Palestine slams US pressure on UN over updating companies operating in Israeli settlements

NewsWire
0
0

Palestine has slammed the US move to pressure the UN not to update its list of companies operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki told “Voice of Palestine” that “the Palestinian leadership rejects any US pressure on the UN and its operating institutions”.

He added that his Ministry is working to arrange a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Xinhua news agency reported.

His remark came after US State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Friday that Washington “continued to oppose any action to update the list, and has raised concerns directly with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights”.

In February 2020, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a list of companies operating in Israeli settlements. The list comprises 112 companies, including Israeli and American companies.

Israel took control of the West Bank after the 1967 war and established dozens of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are considered a violation of international law.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which was enacted in 2016, deemed these Israeli settlements illegal and urged an immediate end to them in the Palestinian territories.

20221212-045404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aus state urges public to follow Covid restrictions

    NZ cancels cycle, walking bridge across Auckland Harbour

    ‘Aus cannot hold back from reopening when majority of adults fully...

    Flash floods hit parts of Cambodia, killing 4: PM