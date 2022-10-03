WORLD

Palestine urges Europe to tie relations with Israel to extent of Israeli commitment to int’l law

NewsWire
0
0

Palestine has urged the European countries to tie their relations with Israel to its adherence to international law, UN resolutions, and human rights principles.

“The international community is required to hold Israel directly responsible for the escalation in the West Bank against the Palestinians, and to put real pressure on it to stop it immediately,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel insists on escalating the situation, and we seriously view the dangers of this escalation that serves its interests,” the statement was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The call came ahead of the 12th meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, which will be held in Brussels. The meeting will cover topics such as trade, energy, climate change, culture, science, and technology.

The meeting takes place amid ongoing tensions between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Since early January, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures. In contrast, 18 Israelis have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israeli cities since March.

20221003-074803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Colombia probes 4 firms over Haitian Prez’s assassination

    Omicron less severe even for unvaccinated, claims S.African study

    Germany’s daily Covid-19 cases exceed 300k for first time

    Shanghai lockdown extended to all its 25 million people