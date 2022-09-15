WORLD

Palestine’s Hamas to restore ties with Syria after 10-yr split

NewsWire
0
0

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has said it would continue building and developing solid ties with Syria, signifying a possible restoration of relations between the two sides after ten years of estrangement.

In a statement, the Gaza ruling faction on Thursday said that building and developing ties with Syria “will serve our nation and just causes, with the Palestinian cause at its core, especially in light of the accelerating regional and international developments”.

The movement’s relationship with Syria hit rock bottom in 2012 when it closed its headquarters in Syria’s capital over its stance on the Syrian civil war, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Hamas has a constant strategy and keenness to develop and strengthen its ties with its Arab and Islamic surroundings, and all those who support the Palestinian cause and the resistance factions in the Palestinian territories,” the Hamas statement said.

Hamas also strongly condemned in the statement “the repeated Israeli aerial attacks on Syrian territory, especially the recent bombing of the Damascus and Aleppo airports, adding that the movement supports Syria in the face of this aggression”.

It called for reconciliation and understanding among the Arab world through serious dialogue so as to serve Palestine’s interests and causes.

In June, a Hamas source revealed to Xinhua that significant progress had been made to restore the relationship between the movement and the Syrian leadership after great efforts made by the Lebanese Hezbollah leadership over the past months.

20220916-011403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cambodia’s famed Angkor Wat sees 98.6% drop in foreign visitors

    CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker finish 1-2 in triple jump;...

    Winning the trust of people of Chhattisgarh is priority: Bhupesh Baghel

    US urged to lift, waive sanctions outlined in Iran deal