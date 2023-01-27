WORLD

Palestinian Authority ends security coordination after 9 killed in Israeli raid

The Palestinian Authority has announced the end of security coordination with Israel in response to the killing of nine Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“In the light of the repeated aggression against our people and the undermining of signed agreements, we consider that security coordination with the Israeli occupation government no longer exists as of now,” spokesman of the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a press statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Israeli soldiers killed at least nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and injured 20 others, four of whom are in critical condition, in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

