WORLD

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Health Ministry

By NewsWire
0
6

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli soldiers in the central West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mohammad Shehada, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the town of al-Khader near Bethlehem on Tuesday, said the Ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said the boy was killed during clashes that broke out in the town between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

There has been no response to the incident from the Israeli military.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a press statement that the Palestinian government condemned the killing of Shehada, adding that “killing the boy is a crime that violates international law”.

20220223-061203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.