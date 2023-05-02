LIFESTYLEWORLD

Palestinian boy mauled to death by lion in Gaza zoo

NewsWire
0
0

A six-year-old Palestinian boy was mauled to death by a lion at a private zoo in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run police force in the besieged enclave.

The boy Hamada Iqtiet, from the city of Khan Yunis, climbed the fence and reached an opening in the cage before being hit on the head by a lion, Xinhua news agency quoted witnesses and media sources as saying.

The police announced a temporary seal-off of the zoo after the incident.

“The police decided to temporarily close the entertainment city ‘Asda’a’ in Khan Yunis, pending the completion of investigations and taking safety measures in the place,” said Ayman Batniji, the police spokesman in Gaza.

The incident is the first known fatality due to an animal attack in a Gaza zoo.

20230502-114008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stay where your favourite sports stars come out to play

    Korean Culinary Challenge 2022

    Learning gaps in children post-pandemic

    Our designs encourage one to flaunt their best beautiful self: Ridhi...