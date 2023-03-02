LIFESTYLEWORLD

Palestinian embassy in Lebanon denies report on recruiting refugees to fight in Ukraine

The Palestinian embassy in Beirut has denied an Israeli press report claiming that it is recruiting Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to fight in Ukraine.

“The embassy is keen to strongly deny this insidious news, which is not surprising as the source is one of the usurping entity’s media channels,” the embassy was quoted by the National News Agency (NNA) as saying on Wednesday.

The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are being recruited to fight in Ukraine by activists linked to the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon, said the NNA report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

