A total of 14 Palestinian factions have signed in Algeria’s capital Algiers a reconciliation deal that aims to end their 15-year-long division, state-run news media reported.

The deal, formally known as Algiers Declaration, was signed by representatives of 14 Palestinian factions, including the Fatah party and Hamas, during a ceremony in the presence of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday.

Over the past months, the Algerian authorities had held informal talks with Palestinian factions, trying to persuade them to meet in Algiers to discuss a proposal for reconciliation that will pave the way for elections to establish a national unity government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Fatah party led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and its main rival Hamas, now the ruling faction of the Gaza Strip, have been divided since the last elections in 2006 that were won by Hamas.

Hamas seized control of Gaza, months after the 2006 elections, while Fatah has been administering the West Bank.

