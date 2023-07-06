INDIA

Palestinian gunman shot dead after killing Israeli: Army

A Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli in the West Bank on Thursday before being shot and killed by soldiers, the Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian armed with a gun arrived outside Kedumim, a Jewish settlement west of the West Bank city of Nablus, and “carried out a shooting attack”, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene but was located shortly afterwards by the troops who opened fire and killed him, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Zaki Heller, the spokesman of Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, told reporters that the Israeli sustained fatal wounds and died at the scene, while state-owned Kan TV news reported that he was security personnel of the Kedumim settlement.

The incident came just a day after Israel concluded a two-day massive military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. At least 13 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed during the operation, which Israel said was targeting the infrastructure of Palestinian militants.

