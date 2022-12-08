WORLD

Palestinian killed by Israeli military for drive-by shooting attack

NewsWire
0
0

A Palestinian, who reportedly launched a drive-by shooting attack on an Israeli military post, was killed by Israeli soldiers east of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Israeli and Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that Mujahid Hammed, 32, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah.

Silwad mayor Ra’ed Hammad told Xinhua that a group of Israeli soldiers, who were chasing Hammed in nearby mountains, shot him and held his body, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that earlier in the day, Hammed fled the scene after he opened fire on an Israeli military post near Ramallah on a passing vehicle but caused no injuries, prompting Israeli troops to launch a manhunt in nearby areas.

“During the pursuit, the suspect spotted the soldiers, got out of the vehicle, and fired at them. The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralised the assailant,” the Times of Israel quoted an Israel Defence Forces statement as saying.

Video clips circulated on Palestinian social media referring to Hammed’s death show a man lying still on the ground next to a car with bullet holes.

Tension in the West Bank between Israel and the Palestinians have been mounting since March, as the Israeli military ramped up daily raids into towns and cities to arrest Palestinians accused of being behind the attacks against Israel.

Official Palestinian figures showed that since January, more than 200 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli soldiers, including 50 in the Gaza Strip. More than 20 Israelis were killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians.

20221208-050802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coal trade from Afghanistan picks up pace in Pakistan

    Australia Post records big revenue as parcel demands soar amid pandemic

    Turkey says ‘neutralised’ 5 YPG members in Syria

    South Africa refuse to extend deciding Test vs England by a...