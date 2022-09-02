WORLD

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers after stabbing attack in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers after he stabbed an Israeli near the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian man, whose identity remains unknown, was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him at the Beit Ainun junction near the town of Sa’ir, east of Hebron, a Palestinian source who requires anonymity told Xinhua on Friday.

A 20-year-old Israeli was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after he was moderately injured in a stabbing attack near the city of Hebron, Israeli media reported.

The Palestinian man got out of a car at the Beit Ainun junction, took out a concealed carried knife, and stabbed an Israeli standing there in the upper body and face, according to Israeli media reports.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a press statement that Israeli soldiers who were present at the scene opened fire at the Palestinian attacker and killed him, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the incident, clashes broke out between outraged Palestinians and the Israeli soldiers, eyewitnesses said, adding Palestinians threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who dispersed the Palestinians by firing teargas and rubber bullets.

Since March 22, at least 18 Israelis have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 80 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January 2022.

