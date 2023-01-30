WORLD

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank: Medics

A Palestinian was killed on Monday morning by Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Nsim Abu Fouda, 24, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

However, Palestinian eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers stationed at one of the Israeli army checkpoints in the city centre opened fire at a Palestinian car and seriously wounded Abu Fouda. He died from his wounds in hospital.

The Israeli authorities did not comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Health Ministry, it is the third killing of Palestinians in the West Bank in the last 24 hours. Since January 1, the Israeli Army has killed 34 Palestinians, including children and women, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

