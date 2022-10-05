WORLD

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the village of Deir al-Hatab, north of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Nasser Zaghal, 21, was killed after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement, adding that another four were injured, including two in moderate conditions and two journalists from the Palestinian state-run television who sustained hand wounds from live ammunition.

Palestinian eyewitnesses and security sources said an Israeli army force stormed the village and surrounded a Palestinian citizen’s home with armoured vehicles and soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy clashes broke out in the village between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers. The Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers who fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse the Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

Tension between Israelis and the Palestinians has been mounting over the past few months after the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists in the West Bank.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank since early January. Since March, 18 Israelis have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israeli cities.

