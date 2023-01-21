A Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers after he tried to stab an Israeli security guard near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Saturday said in a statement that it was informed Tariq Maali, 42, was killed northwest of the city, and that his body is being held by Israeli security.

The statement did not give more details about the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a Palestinian carrying a knife tried to stab an Israeli security guard, adding that Israeli soldiers in the area opened fire at the Palestinian man.

Since early January, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been flaring. Nearly 20 Palestinians have been killed, and dozens injured by Israeli soldiers since January 1, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

