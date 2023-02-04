A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers near the village of Huwara south in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to authorities.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Abdulla Qalalweh, 24, died after being shot by Israeli soldiers at an army checkpoint near the village, Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a Palestinian driving a car approached the checkpoint, got out of his vehicle, and tried to grab the weapon of a soldier before he was shot dead by other soldiers.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the incident.

The latest development comes amid a series of deadly incidents in the region.

On January 26, Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied northern West Bank and killed nine Palestinians and wounded 16 others.

A day later, a gunman opened fire on people near a synagogue at a Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem, killing at least seven people.

Since early January, some 35 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing violence.

More than 170 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in 2022, and at least 29 have been killed in January this year, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the UN, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.

The tensions have been further aggravated since Israel’s most right-wing government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took office in December 2022.

