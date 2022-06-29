A Palestinian was killed on Wednesday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

Wessam Abu Bakker, director of Jenin Hospital, told Xinhua news agency that Mohammad Mer’ei, 25, was killed after being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers who had stormed the city.

He said that Mer’ei later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses in Jenin said that an Israeli army force stormed the city early in the morning to arrest Palestinian activists who were wanted by the Israeli security intelligence.

They added that fierce clashes broke out in the city between the Israeli army and dozens of Palestinians.

There was no immediate Israeli army response to Mer’ei’s killing.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the young man’s killing, saying in a press statement that Mer’ei’s death is the result of “Israeli politicians who give instructions to the soldiers to kill.”

The ministry said it holds the Israeli government directly responsible.

“We call on the International Criminal Court to immediately start investigating the crimes of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli settlers,” the statement said, adding that Mer’ei is “a direct victim of Israel’s continued impunity.”

