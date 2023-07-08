INDIA

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during an anti-settlement protest in the West Bank, medics said.

The incident took place on Friday in the village of Umm Safa, north of the city of Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Abduljawwad Salleh, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents said Israel planned to establish a new settlement outpost on the village land.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Palestinians hurled rocks at troops outside Umm Safa, to which the forces responded with “riot dispersal means and live fire”, adding “a hit was identified”.

On Friday morning, two Palestinian militants, members of the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, were killed by Israeli soldiers in the old city of Nablus.

Meanwhile, injuries of Palestinian protesters were also reported in several villages near the northern West Bank city of Nablus and in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of the West Bank city of Qaqilya.

The daily raids carried out by the Israeli army in West Bank towns and villages frequently triggered clashes with the Palestinians.

The Israeli army said they were there to arrest militants involved in carrying out attacks against the Jewish state.

Since January, 26 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Meanwhile, more than 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.

