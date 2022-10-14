A Palestinian gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli soldiers north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palestinian media and eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers killed the Palestinian gunman near the village of Al-Jalazon after he opened fire and wounded an Israeli settler near Beit El settlement north of Ramallah.

The Israeli army was quoted by Israeli media as saying that an Israeli citizen was lightly injured on Friday evening when the Palestinian gunman opened fire toward the settlement.

Israeli soldiers fired back and killed the man, whose identity remains unknown, added the Army.

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians, including a doctor, were killed, and six others were injured by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli army force raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that 66 Palestinians were injured on Friday during clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in several villages close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The statement added that among the casualties, four were injured by rubber bullets and two by live ammunition. The rest suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers during the clashes.

Tension has been mounting between Israel and the Palestinians since March after the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists by storming Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

Since early January, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli in the West Bank, including women and children, according to official Palestinian figures. Meanwhile, more than 20 Israelis have been killed since March.

20221015-042407