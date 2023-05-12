Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets to the Jerusalem area for the first time since the current round of violence started, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Israeli emergency services reported no casualties in the latest barrage of rockets.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced it was conducting airstrikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations on Friday morning with senior defence officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to several media reports, ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt have collapsed, following the latest rockets to Jerusalem.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed and 106 injuried in Gaza since the beginning of the current round of fighting on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday, while an Israeli was killed on Thursday when a missile struck his home.

Throughout the week, the Israeli Army continued to operate in the West Bank territories in an attempt to thwart attacks from PIJ militants.

20230512-171603