WORLD

Palestinian militants fire rockets to Jerusalem

NewsWire
0
0

Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets to the Jerusalem area for the first time since the current round of violence started, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Israeli emergency services reported no casualties in the latest barrage of rockets.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced it was conducting airstrikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations on Friday morning with senior defence officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to several media reports, ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt have collapsed, following the latest rockets to Jerusalem.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed and 106 injuried in Gaza since the beginning of the current round of fighting on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday, while an Israeli was killed on Thursday when a missile struck his home.

Throughout the week, the Israeli Army continued to operate in the West Bank territories in an attempt to thwart attacks from PIJ militants.

20230512-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia jolted by Indonesian earthquake

    Switzerland to ease Covid measures

    Unicef inks deal to supply of 220mn Covid vax doses to...

    Shooting in US Pittsburgh leaves at least 6 injured