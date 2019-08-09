Palestinian official condemns Israeli decision to bar US congresswomen

Ramallah, Aug 16 (IANS) A Palestinian official condemned Israel’s decision to ban two Muslim-American congresswomen from entering Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli government earlier announced that it would bar Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, two Democratic congresswomen, from entering Israel for supporting the Palestinian-led boycott movement, according to Israeli media reports on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, said in a press statement that banning the two Democratic congresswomen from visiting in the Palestinian territories “is outrageous and hostile action against the US people and their representatives.”

“The Israeli decision is unprecedented and dangerous, which defies all diplomatic rules and violates the right of the Palestinian people to communicate with the entire world,” Ashrawi added.

“Israel, as an illegal occupying power, doesn’t have the right to bar Omar and Tlaib who wanted to visit Palestine and see the reality of the Palestinian people who live under the occupation,” she noted.

The two congresswomen were scheduled to visit the region on Friday after receiving an invitation from a Palestinian non-governmental organization active in the West Bank.

–IANS

rt/