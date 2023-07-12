INDIA

Palestinian PM slams US inaction on reviving Palestinian-Israeli peace process

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has slammed the US for not presenting any initiative to revive the Palestinian peace process with Israel, which has remained stalled since 2014.

“US President Joe Biden and his administration is the only US president and administration that didn’t present any initiative to resolve the conflict (between Israelis and Palestinians),” Ishtaye said on Tuesday at the first Palestinian National Population Conference held in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

“President Biden is also the only one who did not send an envoy for peace, and this US government is playing the role of a spectator in the light of the practices Israel is carrying out in the Palestinian territories,” he added.

“The Palestinians are looking forward to a different approach from the international community… to deal with the issue of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Ishtaye said.

The last round of US-sponsored peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis broke down in March 2014, because of their deep divisions over Israeli settlement expansion and Palestinian statehood, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinians hope to establish an independent state on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as their “indivisible capital”.

